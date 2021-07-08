'It's democracy in action': Registration opens for Winnipeg city council hopefuls

Registration opens Thursday for Winnipeggers who want to run for city council, and so far, there's only one confirmed open race.

St. James is wide-open since Coun. Scott Gillingham decided to run for mayor in the Oct. 26 civic election. Gillingham has served the ward since 2014. Now, he's making room for a fresh face.

"To those running in St. James, it's a great community to serve," Gillingham said during a news conference Wednesday.

"I'd encourage them to get out and meet as many people in St. James as they can, and see what's on their hearts and minds ahead of this election."

St. Vital councillor Brian Mayes confirms he wants another term. (Justin Fraser/CBC )

St. Vital's Brian Mayes has confirmed he's running for re-election in his ward. The chair of the water and waste committee, who was first elected to council in the 2011 byelection, says he feels like he's "not done yet."

"If you'd asked me in 2019, I might have said, 'I don't know, I'm running down a bit,'" Mayes said in an interview.

"But the last couple of years, I think I've gotten some stuff accomplished."

Mayes said that includes extending Bishop Grandin Boulevard to Lagimodiere Boulevard as well working to bring Transit Plus back under the city's control. He said he's hoping to accomplish more in the next term, such as preserving 20 acres of forest in his ward.

To someone running for the first time, Mayes said not to expect any glamour.

"It's not like TV campaigns. You know, you're not running for U.S. Senate here," he said.

"It's mostly just going and meeting people, talking to them and trying to persuade. These are bigger than provincial ridings, it's a big task. But it's also democracy in action."

Coun. Kevin Klein (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood) didn't respond to CBC before deadline, but has said he will be running to be part of city council in some capacity, whether that be for mayor or councillor.

Coun. Vivian Santos (Point Douglas) and Coun. Jason Schreyer (Elmwood-East Kildonan) also didn't respond to CBC before deadline.

The following councillors have confirmed they will run for re-election:

Brian Mayes (St. Vital).

John Orlikow (River Heights).

Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry).

Cindy Gilroy (Daniel McIntyre).

Shawn Nason (Transcona).

Devi Sharma (Old Kildonan).

Matt Allard (St. Boniface).

Jeff Browaty (North Kildonan).

Markus Chambers (St. Norbert-Seine River).

Janice Lukes (Waverley West).

Ross Eadie (Mynarski).

Registration only allows candidates to raise money for campaigns. If a candidate wants to appear on the ballot, they have to file their nomination papers later this year.