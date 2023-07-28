John Orlikow taking temporary leave from Winnipeg city council due to 'physical health issues'

Winnipeg city councillor John Orlikow is taking a temporary leave from city hall.

The River Heights-Fort Garry councillor has been experiencing "physical health issues" and made the decision after consulting his doctor, he said in an emailed statement Friday.

He is also stepping aside as chair of council's community services committee — a role that includes a seat on council's executive policy committee — and its budget working group.

Orlikow's office will remain open and extra staff have been hired to help his executive assistant, the statement said.

Mayor Scott Gillingham appointed rookie Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood councillor Evan Duncan to replace Orlikow as community services chair.

"I want to thank Councillor Orlikow for his leadership on [executive policy committee] over the past year, and wish him a quick and full recovery," Gillingham said in an email statement.

"We all look forward to welcoming him back to the council chamber."

Orlikow, who was first elected in a byelection in 2009, was recently named in a high-profile court decision, awarding $5 million to developer Andrew Marquess.

Earlier this month, Manitoba Cout of King's Bench Justice Shauna McCarthy ruled that two city planners deliberately slowed Marquess's efforts to build 1,900 residential units on the Parker lands in Fort Garry.

McCarthy wrote in the decision chief planner Braden Smith and city planner Michael Robinson were motivated primarily by the "wishes and demands" of Orlikow.

Orlikow denies he directed anyone in the public service to block the development.