Winnipeg city councillor brought to tears while reflecting on devastating COVID-19 impact in India

Thursday's Winnipeg city council meeting had to take a recess after council's Speaker was moved to tears, thinking about the dire COVID-19 situation in her birth country.

Coun. Devi Sharma, who represents the Old Kildonan ward, was born in India and has family there.

On Thursday, Coun. Kevin Klein asked the rest of council to take a moment to reflect on what is happening in the country, where the health-care system has been overwhelmed by a massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

Sharma began to weep during the moment of silence and a recess was called.

"It really punched me in the gut in that moment, because all of those images that we've been seeing on the news over the last little while just flooded back into my mind," she told reporters after the council meeting.

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have skyrocketed in India. Hospitals are strained and some patients are suffocating because facilities have run out of oxygen. Mass cremations are taking place.

The country reported 379,257 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, pushing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to more than 18 million. Only the United States has reported more cases.

Another 3,645 people in India died from the illness Thursday.

"It's just devastating to see the loss in India," said Sharma, who has lived in Winnipeg for over 30 years.

Sharma and her parents communicate with their relatives overseas frequently. Her father calls them every morning, she said.

Her relatives live in the Punjab region, which is in northern India and shares a border Pakistan. Last week, COVID-19 vaccines reached their village, but they didn't get vaccinated because they were unsure if it was safe, she said.

They've since been trying to get immunized, but vaccines are tough to get, said Sharma.

Coun. Kevin Klein was moved to bring up India during Thursday's council meeting after watching the images coming out of the country on the news, he said. (Lyza Sale/CBC)

During Thursday's council meeting, Klein said those struggling through the pandemic in India "need our thoughts and prayers today."

"We need to support them and the family members that live here in our community that are watching with fear or sorrow."

While speaking with reporters, Klein noted while some Manitobans are frustrated by the pandemic and public health orders, the situation in India lends perspective to show that Manitoba is relatively fortunate.

"I felt we had to let them know that we care," he said.

Other countries are looking at ways they can help India. Earlier this week, the Canadian government announced it is sending $10 million through the Canadian Red Cross to the Indian Red Cross to help with the COVID-19 effort there.

The money will be used to procure personal protective equipment, medicine, and oxygen cylinders for hospitals and ambulances, a news release says.

Locally, the India Association of Manitoba is raising funds to pay for oxygen concentrators that will be sent to India through the Indian Red Cross.

The Rising Runners group, a running group in Winnipeg, is also helping with that, said Sharma.