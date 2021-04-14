Winnipeg man starts cidery that uses unwanted fruit picked from backyards, trails

When life gives Jesse Oberman apples, he makes hard cider.

Oberman, a Winnipeg man, recently launched his own cidery called Next Friend Cider, which uses fruit picked from backyards and trails to make hard cider.

The concept started about a year ago. Oberman was living in France with his girlfriend, working at a winery, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to return home. The couple moved to Fort Garry, and Oberman noticed vast amounts of apples on trees in the area that weren't being used.

"I just thought that it was such a shame," he said.

"I had a lot of time on my hands … so I decided to make a little bit of cider just for myself."

Picking apples became somewhat of a community affair, said Oberman. People would help him pick apples in their backyard, and word of mouth travelled through the neighbourhood. (Submitted by Jesse Oberman)

Either by knocking on doors or leaving a note in a mailbox, Oberman asked his neighbours if he could pick the apples to brew some cider.

The neighbours were desperate to get rid of the apples, so they happily gave him the fruit. He picked the apples and tidied the yards when he was done. Oberman would then set to making the cider in his garage or basement.

The turning point came when friend Adam Carson, who is also a co-owner of Low Life Brewing in Winnipeg, suggested Oberman make a business out of his hobby and offered him some brewing space.

"It just sort of snowballed when that happened," said Oberman. "Once I had the space, I was able to handle a lot more apples. So I ended up basically going … all over town and outside of Winnipeg."

Oberman estimates he picked more than 2,000 apples last summer. He placed them all into an old basket press — a press used to extract juice from crushed fruit during winemaking — at the brewing facility and squeezed out roughly 500 litres.

He's been letting the liquid ferment naturally, similar to wine, which takes time. But "it's starting to taste pretty good, so I thought I'd probably do something with it," he said.

Oberman hopes to start selling bottles of cider in June.

Oberman picked more than 2,000 apples by the end of his harvest last year. (Submitted by Jesse Oberman)

He kept all the contact information from apple tree owners he picked from a year ago, so this summer Oberman's picking will be more focused, he said.

"This coming August, September, I'm setting aside quite a bit of time for myself to pick as much as I possibly can," he said.

"This year I have 500 litres. I'd love to do 2,000 or 3,000 [litres] next year and grow as much as I can."

A challenge in that goal will be how many apples grow, especially with the winter weather Winnipeg received recently, he said.

Long-term, though, Oberman would like to acquire an orchard and eventually find a way to raise money for charity through the company, he said.

Next Friend Cider

The name Next Friend Cider stems from a legal term, said Oberman.

Christopher Stone, a former law professor at the University of Southern California, published an article in a 1972 issue of the Southern California Law Review arguing that trees and forests should have legal standing .

But because endangered trees can't speak for themselves, humans would have to advocate on their behalf. Stone referred to those representatives as friends, who could then apply for guardianship through the court.

Oberman's business is primarily geared toward reducing food waste by picking fruit that otherwise would have been left to rot. So he felt the name fit.

A percentage of sales revenue will be sent to environmental groups starting this year, he said.