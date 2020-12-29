Police identify Winnipeg's Christmas Eve homicide victim

A man who died Christmas Eve after being found badly beaten in Winnipeg's West End has been identified as Lloyd William Chubb.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Furby Street, off Sargent Avenue, around 5:40 p.m. and found Chubb, 35, in critical condition.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His death is the city's 43rd homicide of the year.

A record 44 homicides were reported in 2019.

No arrests have been made in connection with Chubb's death.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).