A vandal slashed their Christmas decorations, so neighbours are donating to this Winnipeg family

Neighbours are offering up giant inflatable Christmas characters to help support a Winnipeg family after somebody slashed several of their decorations — including a Mickey Mouse inflatable they bought for their six-year-old son to celebrate when his leukemia went into remission.

Julie Todman says her yard is known in her Transcona neighbourhood for the decorations her family puts up each Christmas. This year, she's had them up since Nov. 7 — but on Saturday evening, somebody came by and slashed four of them. Two of the decorations may be fixable, but the vandal completely destroyed a three-metre snowman and stole the Mickey Mouse, she said.

Todman said she later found the mangled Mickey a few blocks away and well beyond repair.

"I was devastated. I tried not to show my emotions because my children didn't understand what was going on. But when they woke up the next morning and asked me what happened to their blow-ups, I didn't know what to tell them," Todman said.

"I didn't know how to explain to them that somebody came into our yard and destroyed our Christmas decorations."

Julie Todman and her husband Matthew Todman sit with their children Brooklyn, Bentley and Noah, now four, six and seven years old. (Submitted by Julie Todman)

Todman said the decorations had a special meaning this year, after her six-year-old Bentley nearly spent last holiday season in the hospital. Bentley was diagnosed with leukemia two days before his fifth birthday and went into remission just in time for Christmas last year, Todman said, and they had purchased the Mickey Mouse — one of his favourites — to celebrate.

"We promised him that the next, following Christmas, we would make it the best Christmas we could," Todman said.

'Honoured and touched'

Todman said she captured the vandalism on a security camera, but could only make out the profile of the person responsible. She didn't recognize him, but he appeared to be a teenage boy, she said.

Since the vandalism, she said she's heard from other parents in the area, letting her know how much the decorations are appreciated and offering donations of inflatable decorations to replace the ones that were destroyed.

Todman said she wants to thank them all from the bottom of her heart. If she ends up getting more donations than she can use, she wants to donate them again to another family in need.

"I'm truly honoured and touched," she said.

She said she does feel worried about further vandalism, but she's trying not to let it get to her.

"I am concerned about that," she said. "My husband keeps telling me that we can't be afraid to show our love for holidays because of someone's … inconsiderate actions."

She said she feels others in the neighbourhood are frustrated by vandalism in the area as well.

"I'm hoping that the person that did this will realize that, you know, you have to be careful of your actions," she said. "You never know what the people are going through that do these decorations."

With files from Janice Grant