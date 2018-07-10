Winnipeg man charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

A Winnipeg man has been charged with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Const. Rob Carver said Winnipeg police were alerted by another law enforcement agency about a person with a local internet protocol (IP) address sharing the images online.

Police searched a home on Monday and arrested the man, 39.

He has been charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

Carver said he couldn't say which outside agency provided the tip, but said police receive tips from widespread agencies.