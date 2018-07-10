Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg man charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

A Winnipeg man has been charged with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

A Winnipeg man has been charged with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Charges follow tip from outside law enforcement agency

A Winnipeg man is facing child pornography charges after police followed up on a tip from an outside law enforcement agency.

Const. Rob Carver said Winnipeg police were alerted by another law enforcement agency about a person with a local internet protocol (IP) address sharing the images online.

Police searched a home on Monday and arrested the man, 39.

He has been charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

Carver said he couldn't say which outside agency provided the tip, but said police receive tips from widespread agencies.

