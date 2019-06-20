5-year-old dies after fatal car crash in Winnipeg's south end

A five-year-old child has died after a serious two-vehicle collision in Winnipeg's south end on Wednesday, Winnipeg police said Thursday. Two other children remain in stable condition.

The fatal crash occurred in the Fort Richmond area at approximately 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, close to the Margaret Grant Pool.

Three children in one of the vehicles were taken to hospital after the head-on collision on Dalhousie Drive near Pembina Highway, police said.

A one-year-old and a four-year-old remain in hospital in stable condition, police spokesperson Jay Murray said in a Thursday morning media conference.

Only two child car seats were found in the vehicle the children were in. Police are uncertain which child was not restrained by a car seat, and could not confirm whether seatbelts were being used.

Provincial law requires children to be in transported in a car seat until age nine or weight restrictions are met.

Police evidence markers cover the street after a collision in Winnipeg's Fort Richmond area Wednesday. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Speed may have been a factor, according to police.

"Both vehicles suffered extensive damage," Murray told reporters at a Thursday news conference.

Police said the street has a maximum 50-60 kilometre per hour speed limit.

Immediately after the crash, two officers were flagged down by witnesses, while other witnesses went to a nearby fire hall to report the serious collision.

Police said the driver of the vehicle containing the children was not physically injured. Murray did not report on the medical status of the driver of the other vehicle, but said they were not transported to hospital.

The police investigation is still ongoing. So far, no charges have been laid.

Investigators are calling on witnesses to report what they saw.