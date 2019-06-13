Cher drops postponed Winnipeg show from tour due to 'scheduling difficulties'
Concertgoers at May show were told 73-year-old singer was suffering 'sudden short-term illness'
Cher won't be turning back time to play Winnipeg after all.
Several weeks after a sudden illness left the pop diva's fans hanging inside the venue, organizers say plans to reschedule her concert have been scrapped.
Live Nation blames "scheduling difficulties" for making a new date for Here We Go Again at Bell MTS Place impossible.
Originally the promoter had encouraged fans to hold onto their tickets for a rescheduled show.
The cancellation deals another disappointment to about 10,000 fans who were blindsided when Cher cancelled her Winnipeg show last month — nearly an hour after her opening act had finished their set.
Concertgoers were told the 73-year-old singer was stricken by a "sudden short-term illness" that prevented her from performing.
Cher tweeted an apology to fans the following night saying she was "literally [heartbroken]," using a broken heart emoji.
"It truly hurts me to disappoint fans who are excited about coming to see my show," she added in the tweet.
Cher pushed onwards with her tour in the days after her illness, playing four other western Canadian cities.
Live Nation says tickets purchased online and by phone will be refunded automatically while other tickets can be refunded at the point of purchase.
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.