Strong winds fuel fire south of Wilkes Avenue Sunday

Strong winds fanned a large wildfire south of the Winnipeg neighbourhood of Charleswood on Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to an area south of Wilkes Avenue and west of Liberty Street around 7:23 p.m.

"With wind speeds gusting to over 45 km/h, the fire was at serious risk of further spread," the City of Winnipeg said in a statement.

The fire grew to about 30 acres in size.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service had to bring in water tankers because the fire was outside the City of Winnipeg water district.

"The WFPS would like to thank the residents in the area for their co-operation and in particular, one resident who used their Bobcat to cut a fire break in the brush to stop the fire from spreading towards the nearby properties," the city said.

Specialized equipment used for battling wildfires was brought in to protect 10 homes west of the fire. A drone was used to detect hot spots.

The fire was declared under control at 10:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and the cause remains unknown.

