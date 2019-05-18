Winnipeg crews battle fire in Charleswood

Winnipeg crews tackled a fire at a home in the Charleswood neighbourhood Friday night.

Heavy flames were already coming out of the garage at the home on Mayfield Crescent between Eldridge and Grant Avenues, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service District Chief Dick Vlaming said Friday.

The fire then made its way into the home, Vlaming said.

"It went up to the second floor and eventually worked its way through the roof," he said.

The occupants of the home got out before fire crews arrived, he said. There were no injuries to people or pets.

"Crews did a fantastic job knocking down the fire quick and saving property," Vlaming said.

There's no damage estimate at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.