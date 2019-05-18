Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg crews battle fire in Charleswood
Manitoba

Winnipeg crews tackled a fire at a home in the Charleswood neighbourhood Friday night.

Fire started in garage, spread to house and through roof, fire chief says

CBC News ·
Crews arrived at the home to find heavy flames coming out of the garage, District Chief Dick Vlaming said Friday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Heavy flames were already coming out of the garage at the home on Mayfield Crescent between Eldridge and Grant Avenues, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service District Chief Dick Vlaming said Friday.

The fire then made its way into the home, Vlaming said.

"It went up to the second floor and eventually worked its way through the roof," he said.

The occupants of the home got out before fire crews arrived, he said. There were no injuries to people or pets.

"Crews did a fantastic job knocking down the fire quick and saving property," Vlaming said.

There's no damage estimate at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control, Vlaming said. (Walther Bernal/CBC)
