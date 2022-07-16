3 Winnipeg teenage girls face charges in weeks-long string of violent robberies

Three teen girls are facing charges after a series of violent robberies in various parts of Winnipeg spanning more than a month.

The girls — two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old — were allegedly responsible for assaulting and robbing total strangers of their belongings between May 7 and June 14 in the north, central and south parts of the city, police said in a news release Saturday.

Major crimes unit investigators believe the attacks were unprovoked.

The first robbery took place at Sargent Avenue and Balmoral Street around 9 p.m. on May 7. Police said a woman in her 20s got off a bus there at the same time as three unknown females.

They attacked and robbed her while waiting for another bus and ran off, police said.

All three girls were arrested at a city residence on Thursday and released on undertakings to appear in court as mandated by the Criminal Code, police said.

One of the 13 year olds faces five robbery charges, while the other two teens face three each. All three are charged with assault. Two are also facing charges of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Investigators say they expect to make more arrests.

The charges against the girls come as recently released police statistics noted a dip in youth crime in the city.

Overall, the youth crime trend has decreased in the past five years, from 2,312 incidents in 2016 to 1,101 in 2021, police disclosed in their latest statistical report earlier this week.