Winnipeg Chamber cancels leaders' debate after Pallister won't commit

The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce has announced it will scrap a party leaders' debate it had hoped to hold in advance of the Sept. 10 Manitoba provincial election.

The status of the debate — a long-standing tradition in Manitoba politics — has been in limbo because the Progressive Conservatives refused to confirm leader Brian Pallister's participation.

The Progressive Conservatives have previously said that Pallister is slated to be outside Winnipeg on Sept. 6, when the debate was scheduled.

The only scheduled leadership debate of the campaign occurred on Wednesday, when the leaders met in a 50-minute televised debate.

Another leaders' debate is traditionally held in Brandon, but it was also cancelled after the Tories said they wouldn't attend.