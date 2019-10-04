Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce swears in first Indigenous chairwoman

The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce has sworn in an Indigenous woman as chair of its board for the first time in its 146-year history.

Jessica Dumas, who has served on the board since 2014, was sworn in Thursday at the Winnipeg Chamber's annual general meeting and will serve as chair for one year.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to meet more people and to continue to build community and relationships," Dumas said in a media release.

"I'm really involved in the business community in Winnipeg and I'm also really involved in the Indigenous community, so I feel like this is an opportunity to bring awareness and understanding to both communities about the other."

Dumas is president of her own business, Jessica Dumas Coaching and Training, and is known for her work as a facilitator and Indigenous advisor.

She was a finalist in CBC Manitoba's 40 under 40 in 2015, and once served as the chair of the board for the Aboriginal Chamber of Commerce.

According to a biography on her website, one area of focus for her is understanding the Truth and Reconciliation's Calls to Action and strategies for Indigenous engagement and employment.

Dumas's term follows that of Scott Sissons, a partner at accounting and advisory firm KPMG.