Family, advocate to speak after video shows CFS apprehension of newborn in Winnipeg

A social media video showing police and Manitoba Child and Family Services apprehending a newborn into care in a Winnipeg hospital has prompted a First Nations family advocate to call a news conference Friday morning.

In the Facebook video, which the post says was filmed in a room at Winnipeg's St. Boniface Hospital, the baby girl is cradled by her mother, seated on a hospital bed and surrounded by sobbing family members.

Police insist the baby must be taken away. The family asks if they can have more time to say goodbye, if they can wait until other workers arrive, whether a family member can take the newborn and when the mother will be able to visit her again.

Melanie Ferris, the communications officer for the First Nations Family Advocate Office at the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, said the baby girl was two days old when she was apprehended Thursday.

Her mother, 38, is currently living in Winnipeg, Ferris said. The man filming the video is her uncle. Another woman in the room was her aunt.

Family to share story at 10 a.m. CT

The video was posted live on Facebook Thursday afternoon. As of 8 a.m. Friday, the video had been seen roughly 325,000 times.

CBC is not sharing the video online at this time.

Cora Morgan, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs First Nations family advocate, will speak to media with the baby's family at 10 a.m. CT.

A news release from her office says the family wants to share their story in an effort to stop apprehensions from other Indigenous families.