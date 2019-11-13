Winnipeggers celebrate birthday of Sikhism founder

Hundreds of people visited the Winnipeg Art Gallery Saturday to celebrate the 550th birthday of Guru Nanak Sahib, the founder of Sikhism.

Sikh Heritage Manitoba and the Sikh Heritage Museum of Canada teamed up for an exhibition called "We Are One," which featured artifacts from the museum, and local art displaying the guru's message of Oneness.

"Sikh Heritage Manitoba wants Sikhs of every generation to interpret and share what Sikhi means to them," said Imreet Kaur, creative director and government relations for Sikh Heritage Manitoba.

"We want to highlight triumphs and challenges of our pioneers and encourage current generations to engage consciously with Guru Nanak and his universal message of Oneness."

A piece of local Sikhi art on display Saturday evening. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Guru Nanak was born in 1469 and founded Sikhism, or Sikhi in India near the end of the 15th century. The message of Oneness is the foundation of Sikh religious teachings. A monotheistic religion, "oneness" refers to the single omnipresent divine creator, who controls the universe and shows appreciation for being good, and punishes for being bad.

The Sikh Heritage Museum of Canada provided 10 artifacts to the exhibition, which highlight the history of Sikhism in Canada. Museum executive director Pardeep Singh Nagra was at the WAG to tell people about the significance and history of those artifacts. Nagra said the message of humanity is just as true in the 1400s as it is today.

"As Canadians, the message of Guru Nanak — to be able to serve, to protect, and to share — is really important... to be able to take heed to the message and take responsibility to carry out the legacy of Guru Nanak, as Canadians, in our civic life here in Canada." Nagra said.

Pardeep Singh Nagra was at the WAG Saturday as a keynote speaker, but also to explain the Canadian history behind Sikh artifacts on display Saturday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Elsewhere in Canada, Sikhs are also celebrating the founder's 550th birthday.

In Surrey, B.C., an extra-large candle is expected to burn for 550 hours — one hour for each year.

The candle has three wicks, stands 68 centimetres high and weighs 15 kilograms. It's made of vegan soy wax, organic mustard seed oil and jasmine extract.

More than 20,000 people were expected to honour the guru's birthday with a procession through the streets of Surrey — a Sikh custom known as a Nagar Kirtan.