Woman had to jump from vehicle to escape violent carjacker: Winnipeg police

A woman had to jump out of her moving car on Saturday to escape a violent carjacker, Winnipeg police say.

On Saturday around 5 p.m., the woman, in her 20s, was parked in the lot at Grant Park Shopping Centre when a man entered her vehicle and assaulted her, police said Monday in a news release.

Witnesses called police after seeing the woman jump from the moving vehicle around Grant Avenue and Wilton Street. She was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Officers found the stolen vehicle nearby, on Carter Avenue between Wilton Street and Guelph Street.

The carjacker is described as a man, 23 to 35 years old, approximately six feet tall with a medium, stocky build and a shaved head.

Anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

In a related development, Winnipeg police have released statistics on carjackings in the city over the last 10 years, including the first four months of 2022.

They show a significant increase in the crime, particularly since 2018. In 2013, 19 carjackings were reported, compared with 125 in 2021. Between January and April of this year, there were 59

Police have called a news conference for 1:45 p.m. to discuss the issue.

