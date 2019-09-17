Woman pulled from vehicle, shocked with Taser during carjacking

A woman was carjacked when returning to her parked vehicle in south Winnipeg on Tuesday.

She was pulled from the driver's seat just before 1 a.m. and shot in the leg with a Taser gun, police said in a news release.

The man who attacked her then stole her cellphone and vehicle from the lot at the intersection of Meadowood Drive and St. Mary's Road.

The woman did not require medical attention.

The stolen vehicle is a 2018 white Chevrolet Cruz with the licence plate KEW 233.

The attacker is described as about about 21 years old and six feet tall or slightly shorter, with a medium build.

Anyone with information is urged to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More news from CBC Manitoba: