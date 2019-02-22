Winnipeg man arrested in carjacking, attempted carjacking and other offences

Winnipeg police say they caught an alleged carjacker stealing clothing from a garage after he stole a cargo van, unsuccessfully tried to switch it for another vehicle and then took a third car but got stuck in the snow before taking to his feet.

The unlikely series of alleged robberies and thefts took place over two hours on Thursday morning, Winnipeg police said in a news release.

A 20-year-old told police a man who indicated he had a knife got into his cargo van near the intersection of Edmonton Street and Broadway around 9 a.m. CT.

The 20-year-old quickly got out and the robber took off with the van.

About half an hour later, police were told about an attempted carjacking near Fermor Avenue and Dunkirk Drive.

A 42-year-old man said a cargo van had cut him off, making him stop, and a man got out and tried to get into his vehicle.

The driver refused to unlock his car despite the other man's threats, so the person got back into the cargo van and took off, the driver told police.

Put on clothing

The cargo van was abandoned on Morier Avenue, and police said the carjacker got into an unoccupied running vehicle nearby, but got stuck in the snow.

The man then got into a fourth vehicle and put on some clothing that he found inside, police said.

The owner confronted the man, who said he had a gun, but he returned the clothing before running off, police said.

He then went into an unlocked garage on Haig Street, one block over from Morier, and took two jackets and sweater, police said.

That's where the Winnipeg police canine unit found him at 10:55 a.m. and arrested him, police said.

A 22-year-old Winnipegger is charged with three counts of robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, break, enter and theft and driving without a licence. He's being held at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

More from CBC Manitoba: