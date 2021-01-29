'Visitation principles' set stage for care home reunion

For the first time in almost three months, Marie Bell heard her daughter tell her — in person — she loves her.

Bell, 89, is a resident of Convalescent Home of Winnipeg, a personal care home which has gone through weeks of battling an outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Extremely restrictive visitation policies were enacted.

Now, as its COVID-19 numbers dropped, the facility, following guidelines set by Shared Health, has begun allowing in-person visitation — via a heated "pod" located outside the main building.

