Man faces 130 charges of mischief to property after car windows smashed

Winnipeg police have charged a 22-year-old man with 130 charges of mischief to property after rows of cars in St. James and Fort Garry had their windows smashed.

From December 2021 to February 2022, police received dozens of similar reports about damaged cars in Winnipeg, mostly in Fort Garry, St. James and the West End.

Rows of cars parked along roads had their windows smashed, police said.

Police saw a new string of damaged cars in the King Edward neighbourhood on Sunday and, with the help of the police helicopter, located a suspect and took him into custody.

The man "used some type of implement to smash out the windows from the vehicle," Const. Dani McKinnon said in an email.

Police believe the man acted alone and had no connection to any of the affected car owners.

Last week, posts about the window smashing popped up in community Facebook groups.

Peter Tavares, who lives on Ashburn Street in the West End, said his neighbour told him around 11:30 p.m. Saturday that the rear window of his car had been smashed.

When Tavares went outside to have a look, he saw about 30 people on the street checking their cars for damages. He thinks around 60 people in his area were affected.

"It started from Wellington Avenue all the way up to Portage Avenue," Tavares said.

"When I talked to [police], they were like, 'Oh yeah, you're about the 50th person to call.'"

Ashburn Street has adequate lighting, and many people park on the street in the neighbourhood, Tavares said.

The damages cost him the $200 deductible through Manitoba Public Insurance. Only people with the "$200 Plus" deductible policy have their fees waived if their car is vandalized.

Manitoba Public Insurance received 130 vandalism claims on Jan. 31, the public insurer said. The day before, there was only one vandalism-related claim.

MPI received 178 claims on Feb. 3. On the same date last year, there were 35 claims.