2 hospitalized after collision involving Winnipeg emergency vehicle

An emergency vehicle was involved in a collision across from CF Polo Park mall in Winnipeg that sent two people, including a city firefighter, to hospital.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle was responding to a call when it collided with another vehicle at the corner of Portage Avenue and St. James Street, a City of Winnipeg spokesperson said.

The driver of the WFPS vehicle and someone from the other vehicle were sent to hospital in stable condition, the spokesperson said.

No damage estimates of the WFPS vehicle are available at this time.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

More from CBC News: