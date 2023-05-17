Winnipeg car co-op goes with the Flo, launches new free-floating service

Members of Winnipeg's only car sharing co-op will soon have a new option to help them get around when it launches its new free-floating service next month.

Beginning June 7, the new Flo service from Peg City Car Co-op will allow people to pick up a vehicle and drop it off anywhere within a designated part of the city, instead of needing to bring it back to a specific location at a set time.

For people like Zephyra Vun, it means easier trips to visit family.

"I've had to book cars in downtown, visit my family and then drop it back off in the in the spot that I got it," she said.

"So now with the free-floating cars … it'll be a lot easier to book a car, go visit my family and just leave it there, and it'll be a lot more flexible."

When the service launches, 35 new vehicles will become available as part of the Flo service. Earlier this year, the car co-op unveiled a map showing areas of the city included in the drop-off zone, such as the West End, River Heights and St. Boniface.

Users can pick up and leave a vehicle anywhere within those zones, as long as street parking is permitted, without worrying about time limits.

This map shows the areas included in a new model of car sharing which allows people to pick up and drop off vehicles on any street where parking is normally allowed. (Submitted by Peg City Car Co-op)

City councillors passed a motion in February waiving on-street parking time limits as part of preparations to launch the new service.

"I'm really pleased that council unanimously supported this, because we really believe in increasing all sorts of transportation options for sustainable transportation," said public works committee chair Janice Lukes at an event in the courtyard at city hall on Wednesday.

A mobile app will display the locations of available vehicles and the zones where vehicles can be left.

Expand into the Exchange

The new cars bring the co-op fleet to more than 130 vehicles, serving a membership of about 3,000 people.

Eventually, co-op CEO Philip Mikulek hopes to grow that to 200, with half of those being part of the free-floating service.

Mikulek hopes that will help them expand into more neighbourhoods, including downtown and the Exchange District.

"Right now, we have drop-off points, a total of nine in three different locations, for people who are bringing a Flo vehicle downtown," he said in an interview.

"But eventually we want to work with [the Winnipeg Parking Authority] to figure out how we negotiate making the downtown and Exchange completely part of the Flo zone."

For that to happen, the co-op and the parking authority must negotiate a way to work around snow route parking bans, along with an affordable rate for on-street metered parking, Mikulek said.

The new vehicles included in the Flo service are a mix of Toyota Corolla hybrids and hatchbacks. Mikulek would have liked them all to be hybrids, but Toyota doesn't sell a hybrid hatchback in Canada.

Eventually, the co-op plans to offer fully electric vehicles.

They're in talks with a potential partner in St. Boniface and something could become available in the next year, Mikulek said.