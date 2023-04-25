Driver in high-speed chase that ended near Portage la Prairie rammed officers' vehicle, Winnipeg police say

A high-speed chase caught on video left multiple officers injured after their vehicle was rammed, and didn't end until the driver being pursued lost control of his heavily damaged vehicle outside Portage la Prairie, Winnipeg police say.

Multiple people posted videos to social media showing a truck that appeared to be missing a tire shooting sparks off the road as it was pursued by numerous Winnipeg police officers around midnight on Monday.

The chase began at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday, when officers saw a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 that had been reported stolen being driven by a man in Winnipeg's North End, police say.

Police later determined that the vehicle had been stolen from a home on Roseberry Street earlier in the afternoon, according to a Tuesday news release from the Winnipeg Police Service.

Officers began following it with the help of a tactical support team and a canine unit.

Police stopped a truck in Portage la Prairie using a spike belt after it drove erratically through Winnipeg and along the highway.

The driver fled from police and they lost track of the vehicle, until tactical unit officers spotted it driving southbound on McPhillips Street, just north of Logan Avenue.

As the driver eventually reached Fort Street and Broadway, he rammed a tactical unit's vehicle, leaving it undrivable, before heading westbound on Portage Avenue and out of the city, according to police.

The officers in the vehicle were taken to hospital and assessed for minor injuries.

RCMP took over the pursuit once the vehicle was outside city limits, with Winnipeg officers assisting.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, which was heavily damaged at this point, continued westbound until he lost control and hit the ditch on the west side of Portage la Prairie, about 85 kilometres west of Winnipeg, the news release says.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from Winnipeg, was taken to hospital in stable condition with upper-body injuries, and was then taken into custody at about 1 a.m. Monday.

Police say the accused gave a fake name to officers when he was arrested.

He is now facing multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer with a weapon, dangerous driving, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and identity fraud. He remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.