Canada Post investigates after mail was found and turned in to a Winnipeg distribution centre

Canada Post is investigating after dozens of pieces of mail were turned in to the distribution centre on Nairn Avenue Friday morning.

A man, who didn't want to be identified, told CBC News he was driving down the back lane between Greene Avenue and Linden Avenue in the East Kildonan area Thursday afternoon when he spotted the mail and stopped.

He said the mail was in a torn plastic bag and the bundles of letters were held together by rubber bands. He said a friend of his posted a photo of the mail on social media to alert people it had been found, which is when a supervisor with Canada Post contacted his friend and asked him to drop it off at the distribution centre.

Canada Post said they are investigating after bundles of mail were turned in to the Canada Post distribution centre on Nairn Avenue Friday morning. (John Einarson/CBC)

Canada Post said they became aware the mail had been found late Thursday afternoon and are now investigating what happened.

"We are aware of this incident and have notified our security and investigations services to investigate," said Canada Post spokesperson Hayley Magermans by email. "We take the security of the mail very seriously and as this matter is under investigation, we are unable to provide further details at this time.​"

Canada Post said the mail that was found did not have recent postmarks.