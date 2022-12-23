Charitable canines wanted: Canadian Animal Blood Bank needs Winnipeg donors

Blood donation can drop off as people take a break during the holiday season, but the need continues for humans — and for dogs.

The Winnipeg-based Canadian Animal Blood Bank collects blood donations and sends them to animal hospitals and veterinary clinics across the country.

Donations go toward helping dogs with everything from chemotherapy to recovering from surgeries and those with anemia, a medical condition when the body doesn't have enough healthy red blood cells.

All three of Jackie Woloshen's dogs have been blood donors.

"I'm a blood donor myself, so why wouldn't I let my dogs be blood donors," she said at a recent appointment for her pooches.

She currently owns Liberty, a nine-year-old border collie-shepherd mix, and Nova, a seven-year-old mixed-breed mutt, and they visit the blood bank in the basement of Red River College Polytechnic every three months.

"It's a very short period of time that you have to give up, and it's so important because there are so many animals — so many dogs — that need blood," Woloshen said.

Jackie Woloshen donates blood, and so do her dogs Liberty and Nova. (Darin Morash/CBC)

And the treats the dogs get from the donation centre staff don't hurt either.

Nova and Liberty are a little quieter when they return home after donating blood, but Woloshen says after a short nap, they just want to play.

Not all dogs eligible to donate

Blood donation isn't for all dogs of all sizes.

They must be at least 55 pounds in order to donate, and up to dateon their vaccines, says blood bank central operations manager Mark Philippot.

Dogs can only give blood for about nine years, and only after they've turned one.

Nova donates blood at the Canadian Animal Blood Bank at Winnipeg's Red River College Polytechnic on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Philippot has been with the group since September 2016. He says the dog's owner has a lot to do with the donation process.

"We really encourage the owners to participate because the dogs tend to be a little more calmer with the owners, and with the owner being at the head, they basically have the chance to smell the owner … so there's no intrusion of smells or any concerns," Philippot said.

"Dogs actually tolerate it a lot better than the actual vein inside their legs."

Like humans, canine blood is also grouped into different blood types. Eight dog erythrocyte antigen (DEA) types are recognized internationally, but the Blood Bank primarily tests for whether one of them — DEA 1 — is positive or negative.

Philippot says about 60 per cent of the canine population has DEA 1 positive blood type, while the negative blood type, like with humans, is less common and makes up the other 40 per cent.

Some dog breeds are typically more positive or negative in terms of their blood type, and Nova is negative because there is some husky in her.

Mike Philippot, the central operations manager for the Canadian Animal Blood Bank, holds a blood donation from a dog at Winnipeg's Red River College Polytechnic on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Darin Morash/CBC)

And while most canine donors have positive blood types, the blood bank and clinics where the non-profit holds blood donation days don't turn those dogs away, says Philippot.

The blood bank says every donation can help save the lives of three dogs.

Group always looking for more blood

Rebecca Maynard enjoys her time volunteering with the donation centre.

Maynard is a second-year student in RRC Polytechnic's veterinarian technology program, and she admitted it was a little scary the first time she drew blood from a pooch.

Now she's beaming with confidence.

Rebecca Maynard, a second-year veterinary technology student at Winnipeg's Red River College Polytechnic, kneels beside Nova after the pooch donated blood on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Darin Morash/CBC)

"When you're stressed about school, it's nice because you can come and get your cuddles in, but it also really helps build your skills for the future and for when you're in clinic," Maynard said.

Beth Knight says there's no shortage of volunteers from the program to help with blood donations at the blood bank, plus RRC Polytechnic provided a new laboratory and equipment for the group.

Knight has been the blood bank's laboratory director since 2006, and she called it "one of the best-kept secrets in Canada."

The first blood collection for dogs in Manitoba was quietly made in December 1996, she said. Before that, Canadian veterinarians often imported blood from for-profit commercial blood banks in the U.S.

A lot has changed since then, including Winnipeg becoming the national headquarters for canine blood donation in 1999.

Beth Knight has been the Canadian Animal Blood Bank's laboratory director since 2006. (Darin Morash/CBC)

She says that while Edmonton, Calgary and the Ontario cities of Niagara and Whitby have collection bases for the Canadian Animal Blood Bank, most blood donations come from Manitoba — and they're always looking for more, and to expand.

The group sells blood at cost, and receives funding from the Canadian Animal Blood Bank Foundation.

Clinics hosting blood drives for dogs are also among the groups supporters.

"Once they [host one], they realize what a feel good it is," Knight said. "It gives back to the community. The community is able to support us and it really is a win-win situation."

Knight says the weather this season has impacted donation numbers this season, but with the holidays nigh, the demand for canine blood is high.