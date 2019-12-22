Winnipeggers campaign to help patients find stem-cell donor matches

About seven years ago, Theresa Cianflone began noticing that something about her health just seemed to be off. She got sick a lot, and bruised easily. She felt tired, in ways far beyond what she'd become used to as an active business owner and mother. All in all, she says, she just felt wrong.

Eventually, doctors found an answer. Cianflone was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder, one which weakens her immune system and causes bone-marrow failure. Her best hope to get back to health is a stem-cell transplant, but after more than two years waiting on the Canadian stem-cell registry, she has yet to find a match.

