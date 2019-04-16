2 in hospital after stabbing at busy Winnipeg cafe: police

Two men are in hospital, one in critical condition, after an argument escalated to a stabbing at a busy cafe on Winnipeg's Pembina Highway Monday night.

The incident happened in the Ramallah Café on Pembina Highway near Nassau Street North shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, according to police.

A police spokesperson said the cafe was busy when an argument escalated to the point where two people were assaulted. One of them was taken to hospital with stab wounds.

The Winnipeg Police Service's Tactical Unit and Air1 helicopter were both brought in during the investigation, police said.

The spokesperson wouldn't say what kind of weapon was used in the assault.

Police said investigators are interviewing witnesses. No arrests have been made. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Another man was taken to hospital in stable condition. Investigators are interviewing a number of witnesses. No arrests have been made and no one is in custody.

Early Tuesday morning, the police spokesperson said officers are likely to be at the scene for some time.

Ramallah Cafe told CBC News in a Facebook message the restaurant will be closed until the investigation is complete.

