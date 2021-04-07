Unleashed dogs frighten jogger on Transcona trail

Shana Goulbourne's frequent jog down a trail in Winnipeg's Transcona neighbourhood was interrupted Monday by a scare from three unleashed dogs.

The animals penned her against a fence and growled and barked at her. And when she asked the owner of the dogs to control her pets, Goulbourne was met by curses and no effort to help.

"I kept signaling to her to say, you know, come and get your dogs, come and get your dogs, I'm afraid. I explicitly said, I am afraid of the dogs," Goulbourne told CBC News.

"I don't even want to repeat word-for-word what she [the owner] said because there were very offensive comments, but she pretty much sweared at me. Called me the 'B' and told me to shut my you know 'F-ing' mouth."

The most hurtful part of the encounter, Goulbourne said, was there was no apology of any kind or words of remorse from the dog owner.

Jogger Shana Goulbourne says the interaction with the trio of "big dogs" has left her shaken. (Submitted Shana Goulbourne )

The incident happened along the Transcona Trail, where it runs adjacent to the Transcona Bioreserve, an off-leash dog park.

A sign on the park advises dog owners that their pets must be under voice control or remain on leash.

Some people heading to the bioreserve will park nearby and let their animals jump out of the vehicles and run freely into it. That was the situation encountered by Goulbourne, who was passing close to an entrance to the bioreserve.

The experience prompted her to post a rant on social media asking dog owners to leash their pets and show some respect to other walkers and joggers.

Goulbourne says a past confrontation with a dog has made her leery of all canines.

"I'm afraid of dogs. I had a bad experience with a dog, growing up where one was chasing me and actually bit me," she said.

She also reached out to Transcona city Coun. Shawn Nason, who advised her to report the issue to the city's 311 line.

Nason says the by-laws are clear about dogs being unleashed outside specifically-designated parks.

Coun. Shawn Nason says residents have to keep their dogs leashed in all areas that aren't authorized for off-leash activity. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC )

"Some people are not the most relaxed with animals. It causes them distress. So having your dog on a leash and in control is important," Nason said.

Nason says the dog owners may not understand what kind of stress, or injury, an unleashed animal can cause.

"The repercussions could be somebody falling, suffering a cardiac issue. We don't know and we really want everyone to be out, safe and active," he said.