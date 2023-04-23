Winnipeg bars, restaurant see a win with more traffic from hockey fans

Local businesses say they're winning big as hockey fans come out to watch the Winnipeg Jets take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ryan Cox, assistant manager at the sports bar and restaurant Underdogs on Portage Avenue near Moray Street, said it felt twice as busy as a typical Saturday as the restaurant had non-stop traffic all day. He said once the game began, every seat was filled — and it continued after the game was over.

"We honestly had to turn away some people because there were no seats in the restaurant. People were standing just to watch the game," he said.

As part preparing for the game, Cox said the restaurant made sure it had enough trained staff and stock to fill demand. He said he expects the same for Monday's game.

"People didn't just want to watch and leave," Cox said. "Even though we lost ... people were happy to just be out."

Underdogs is cheering for the Jets, hoping Monday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights ends with a win. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Lake of the Woods Brewing Company on Carlton Street in Winnipeg also saw an increase in business, and bartender Erik McCarthy said Saturday was likely one of the biggest days the brewery has seen so far this year.

"I loved it. It was super busy, it kept me just kind of on my feet. I could enjoy the game and kind of watch it and celebrate with the people," he said.

McCarthy said sales tripled from the typical Jets game night, and the energy in the room itself was exciting. As the score between the Jets and Knights tied, McCarthy said people were jumping and shouting.

"The whole building was shaking. Not literally, but figuratively," he said.

McCarthy said he'll likely be joining the crowd as the game starts on Monday, and he'll also be cheering on the Jets.

"Everyone's in a great mood and if we win, we can have another whiteout party here," he said.

Fans celebrate the Winnipeg Jets first goal against the Las Vegas Golden Knights at the Donald Street whiteout party on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Although Andy Wen, owner of Hawaiian restaurant Poké Mono on Edmonton Street, said he was concerned some people may be avoiding downtown during Jets games, he ultimately thinks the parties are great for the city — and he's cheering for the Winnipeg team.

"As a Winnipegger, I hope [the] Jets can win as many games as possible," Wen said. "Enjoy [the parties], and stay safe."