Winnipeg business owner arrested after police say bear spray, cannabis found in unlicensed store

A Winnipeg woman was arrested last week after police say they found 21 cans of bear spray and cannabis products in a North End store, which was not licensed to sell either product.

As part of an investigation under the provincial Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act, investigators with Manitoba Finance and patrol officers found the products at the retail business on March 28, Winnipeg police said in a Saturday news release.

Police say they found 18 full cannisters of bear spray, three partial cannisters and packaged cannabis products with an estimated street value of $1,570 at the store, located in the 600 block of Alfred Avenue, west of McGregor Street.

The business was not licensed to sell cannabis or bear spray, nor were the cannabis products labelled for sale, as is required under federal regulations.

The owner and operator of the business was not there at the time, and a warrant for her arrest was issued the next day.

On April 7, officers arrested the 28-year-old woman at a home on Castle Ridge Drive, in the Linden Ridge neighbourhood in southwest Winnipeg.

The woman, whom police did not name, has been charged with a series of offences under the Criminal Code and the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act, including possession for the purpose of selling cannabis, unauthorized sale of cannabis, and possessing cannabis not packaged in accordance with federal requirements.

She also faces charges under Manitoba's Pesticides and Fertilizers Control Act, which regulates the sale of bear spray.