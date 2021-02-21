Woman dies after being found in 'medical distress' in downtown Winnipeg bus shelter

A woman has died after emergency crews found her in "medical distress" inside a downtown Winnipeg bus shelter on Saturday afternoon, police say.

First responders got to the scene on Portage Avenue at Edmonton Street in front of Portage Place around 3:30 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Sunday.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the release said.

Police said the woman's death isn't considered suspicious, but provided no further information.

More from CBC Manitoba: