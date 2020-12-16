8 taken to hospital after Winnipeg Transit bus hits house during rush hour

Eight people, including at least one child, were taken to hospital Thursday afternoon, after a Winnipeg Transit bus hit a light standard and then a house.

One of the eight people was in unstable condition following the crash shortly after 5 p.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said in a statement, and the other seven were in stable condition.

There are still no details on the cause of the crash, which happened on Henderson Highway at the intersection with Kimberly Avenue, said WFPS Fire Operations Chief Steve Kumka at the scene.

"It's under investigation," Kumka said. "We'll be on scene until we can move the bus and we'll be assisting Winnipeg police."

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Winnipegger Kevin Settee was driving south down Henderson HIghway, the same direction the bus had been headed, when he saw a downed light in the right-hand lane. He arrived at the scene of the crash just moments after the bus hit the house, he said.

Settee and others parked their vehicles and ran to the bus to help people get off, he said. The scene he described was in disarray, as shocked-looking people got off the bus, some who appeared to be injured. One bystander was a paramedic, Settee said, and began assisting the driver.

'"There was a bunch of people on the bus and they're all kind of, like, disoriented.… There was, like, blood all over the ground, and there's, like, seats that were broken and poles that were bent," he said.

"It was just … kind of a hectic scene."

Response complicated by slippery roads, rush hour

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, Settee said he alerted others to move their parked vehicles, and he left, too.

In total, eight paramedic units and six pieces of fire apparatus responded to the crash, said Kumka.

That response was made more complicated by slick roads and heavy rush hour traffic, he added.

All southbound lanes of Henderson Highway were blocked in the area after the crash. Northbound lanes are open.