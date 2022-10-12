Man arrested after woman groped on Winnipeg bus, elementary school student punched

Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a passenger on a Winnipeg Transit bus last month, saying the same man also punched an elementary school student on Tuesday morning in an unrelated incident.

Around 6 p.m. on Sept. 25, a woman was groped on a bus travelling eastbound on Regent Avenue by a man she didn't know, police said in a Wednesday news release.

The woman confronted the passenger and informed the driver, and made a police report the next day.

Then, around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a school in the Transcona neighbourhood with a report an elementary school student was punched by an unknown man as the student walked by the school.

School officials intervened in the assault and called police.

The child, who received a minor injury, was treated and released by paramedics.

Shortly after being called to the school, police found a suspect nearby and arrested him.

The investigators with the sex crimes unit who were investigating the Sept. 25 sexual assault on the bus confirmed the man accused of punching the student was the same man accused of groping the woman.

The 31-year-old was charged with sexual assault and assault.

He was released on an undertaking as mandated by the Criminal Code, police said.

