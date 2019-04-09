Winnipeg files lawsuit claiming police HQ contractors knowingly defrauded city

The City of Winnipeg is suing individuals linked to the construction of its beleaguered police headquarters, accusing them of knowingly inflating the cost of the project to defraud the city.

The lawsuit names several companies and individuals involved with the project, including Caspian Projects Inc., Armik Babakhanians, Triple D Consulting Services, the city's former chief administrative officer Phil Sheegl and others.

The city says in a statement of claim filed in a Winnipeg court on Monday that it was defrauded by the contractors and other players, who obtained cash under false pretences.

It alleges the project's cost was inflated through fraudulent quotes and invoices, altered quotes from subcontractors and secret kickbacks to contractors.

The statement of claim says the city does not know the full details of the "scheme," but alleges the contractor principals and consultant principals are "personally responsible for their own tortious and/or fraudulent conduct."

"Since taking office, I have worked diligently with my council colleagues and our public service to hold people accountable and protect the interests of Winnipeg taxpayers," Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said in a news release.

'Held to account'

"Today's legal actions represent another step toward ensuring individuals are held to account."

None of the allegations have been proven in court. The city will release more details about its statement of claim and notice of motion with the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench at a news conference on Monday afternoon.

No statement of defence has been filed yet.

CBC is trying to contact the people named in the lawsuit.

The construction of the police headquarters has been clouded for years with allegations of fraud, forgery, payment of a secret commission and breach of trust in relation to the project.

The city purchased Canada Post's old downtown Winnipeg office-and-warehouse complex in 2009, planning to convert it into a new police headquarters at a cost of roughly $135 million.

The total cost wound up closer to $214 million by the time the Winnipeg Police Service completed its move into its new digs early in the summer of 2016.

The project was tens of millions of dollars over budget, three years behind schedule and alleged construction deficiencies have been the subject of an ongoing legal action between the City of Winnipeg and police HQ contractor Caspian Projects.

The city decided to launch another lawsuit to protect the city's interests after a five-year police investigation recently ended without laying any charges, the news release says.