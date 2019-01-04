Gillingham to unveil Winnipeg budget for 2023

A property-tax hike, a frontage-levy increase and some sort of Winnipeg Transit security service are all expected to be part of Mayor Scott Gillingham's first budget on Wednesday afternoon.

Several of the mayor's campaign promises will appear in the spending blueprint, according to council finance chair Jeff Browaty (North Kildonan).

That includes a property-tax hike and a frontage-levy increase that together would bring an additional $42 million to the city this year.

Gillingham also promised to introduce some form of transit security service, limit any increases to the police budget to the rate of inflation and spend more money on road renewals.

In addition, he pledged to lay the groundwork for widening Kenaston Boulevard and extending Chief Peguis Trail west from Main Street, two major projects that are not expected to begin this year.

"Looking at the mayor's platform is a good indication of some of the direction that we're likely to see," Browaty said Tuesday at city hall.

He would not disclose specific aspects of the budget, but said Winnipeggers should not expect to see new spending programs.

He also said the city will avoid pencilling cost savings into the budget by finding unspecified "efficiencies" in departmental spending, a practice that has in the past resulted in service cuts, such as the early closure of wading pools.

The city can not afford to end up in a deficit position at the end of the year, Browaty said, noting Winnipeg's fiscal stabilization reserve — essentially, the city's rainy-day fund — is dangerously low due to the need to cover off a record $83-million deficit for the 2022 fiscal year.

"We do have to be extra careful," he said, noting only $5 million remains in a fund that is supposed to hold $72 million.

"We are in a very tight circumstance right now due to the fiscal stabilization reserve, the rainy-day fund, basically being gone."

The city is expecting more money from the province this year, as Premier Heather Stefanson indicated in January her government will end a funding freeze that's been in place for six years.

Gillingham and Browaty are slated to present the preliminary version of the budget at 2 p.m.

It will be scrutinized at a series of committee meetings over the next six weeks. Council will vote on it on March 22.