Winnipeg budget surplus now expected to be $14.2M for 2018

Winnipeg's projected budget surplus for 2018 has grown to $14.2 million, just over one per cent of what the city spent on services last year.

According to figures from the end of November, the city is on track to post a modest budget surplus on its overall 2018 budget of $1.08 billion.

The final tally for 2018 will be disclosed in February. The city intends to transfer some or all of the surplus to its rainy-day fund, formally known as the fiscal stabilization reserve, according to a report to council's finance committee.

The current snow-removal effort has no bearing on the 2018 budget, as the funding is based on the calendar year.

In the same report, acting city chief financial officer Barb D'Avignon also notes Winnipeg Transit now expects a surplus of $12.8 million for 2018. The transit utility's budget surplus is separate from the city's overall budget surplus.

How transit spends that money will not be known until the city unveils its budget, likely in February. Safety and service improvements and the transit-fare freeze approved by council in December are all options.