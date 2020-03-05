Winnipeg mayor promises balanced books, but offers no other hints on upcoming budget

It has been "a long road to get to a first-ever four-year balanced budget," Winnipeg's mayor said Thursday, but Brian Bowman was short on details on what's in the financial plan that will be tabled Friday.

He did repeat his mantra that the balanced budget has required "difficult decisions."

Bowman and his finance chair, Coun. Scott Gillingham (St. James), will table the city's preliminary budget Friday, after several months of presentations from department heads, and noisy opposition from community groups and unions over potential cuts to services and staff.

At a press conference Thursday, Bowman said there will be investments in community safety and services, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, roads, and the city's tree canopy.

The mayor was mum on how the city will fund those priorities at the same time city managers have been directed to keep spending increases under caps of zero per cent to two per cent, depending on the department.

"Stayed tuned. What I can say is there are difficult decisions" in the multi-year budget — a departure from the city's usual year-by-year practice, Bowman said.

"There is a reason why previous councils haven't tried to balance four years. It is very difficult."

Finance chair Scott Gillingham, left, and Bowman say their four-year balanced budget will combat structural spending deficits at the City of Winnipeg. (Sean Kavanagh/CBC)

The city, Bowman said, has faced ever-increasing structural deficits in its spending.

Several city pools, libraries, community clubs and rinks could be closed or see hours reduced if Bowman's budget team listens to options presented to them in October by senior staff during public budget consultations.

There could also be the layoffs in several departments.

Danny Smyth, the chief of the Winnipeg Police Service — which has been limited to a two per cent budget increase in each of the next four years — warned the spending targets could mean a reduction in traffic enforcement and police presence downtown, as well as decreases in crime prevention and community engagement.

Reductions for Winnipeg Transit could include eliminating the Downtown Spirit and DART service routes, ending weekday and Saturday services across the city at 12:15 a.m. instead of 1:38 a.m., ending peak-hour service earlier on express routes, and cutting service to feeder routes on weekends.

Bowman says he's heard opposition to possible cuts loud and clear.

"The purpose of starting the budget process four months ago in such a public fashion … was to engage the community. And that engagement is something I greatly value," Bowman said.

"We are absolutely listening to many groups that are letting their voices be heard about things they care passionately about."

Balance your books, Bowman tells province

Bowman used the pre-budget briefing with media on Thursday to make some requests of Premier Brian Pallister's Progressive Conservative government, which will table its own budget next week.

Those appeals included asking the province to create a debt ceiling policy to prevent further growth of the amount Manitoba borrows, and a request to provide the city with "funding certainty" — multi-year advance notice of the amount of cash the province intends to transfer to the city.

Bowman also called for the provincial government to balance its books and end deficit spending.

"I appreciate what they are doing, but it's been a number of years now and certainly I am one of the Manitobans that would love to see the province follow our lead and balance their budget — just for one year, while we are balancing four," Bowman said.

After the preliminary budget is tabled Friday, there will be two weeks of presentations to department committees and council's executive policy committee.

City council will debate the budget on March 25.