Still too early to predict cuts, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman says
Winnipeg budget process moves into next phase with tough spending targets and facility closures in the mix
It's too early to say whether tough spending targets and recommendations for cuts to services and facilities will actually mean libraries or pools close or staff get laid off, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman says.
The city's budget process moved behind closed doors Monday to assess weeks of input from staff, residents, interest groups and councillors.
- Winnipeg could close St. Boniface fire hall, shutter libraries, arenas and pools to meet budget targets
- Budget proposals draw dozens of groups and residents opposing cuts
The mayor's budget working group (made up of his executive policy committee plus councillors Markus Chambers and Vivian Santos) will now crunch the numbers and the feedback to provide a draft budget in February.
Spending targets for every department, ranging from zero to a two per cent increase, are near or below the cost of inflation and would suggest some cuts are inevitable.
Bowman said there's no point in trying to predict what will happen next.
"I think making conclusions about the specific line items would be premature at this stage, other than to say difficult decisions. Not everybody is going to be happy with everything," he said.
"Difficult decisions" has become a mantra for Bowman.
He uttered the phrase at least nine times Monday morning in a briefing with reporters, yet when pressed about the possibility his spending targets and commitment to a property tax increase of no more than 2.33 per cent would mean some facilities would have to be shuttered, Bowman would not acknowledge the possibility.
"I wouldn't go that far at this stage. They are going to be reviewed. They are going to be considered," Bowman said.
The City of Winnipeg is required by its charter to balance its books every year.
The city also is required to have its budget tabled and ready for a vote by council in March.
