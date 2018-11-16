Winnipeg switching water-treatment chemical to fight brown water

City officials think they've found the fix for Winnipeg's brown water blues.

The city has received hundred of complaints each month about discoloured water since 2010.

The city eventually blamed the discoloration on manganese — a metal naturally present in tea, leafy greens and groundwater — that had been building up in water pipes since 2009 when the city began operating its $300-million water-treatment plant in the RM of Springfield.

In 2014, an external consultant concluded the manganese was a byproduct of materials used to manufacture ferric chloride, a coagulant used in one of the key treatment steps at the city plant.

Last year engineers began testing out a different coagulant, ferric sulfate, which contains about 90 per cent less manganese.

On Friday the city announced it will switch over to the new coagulant permanently.

Excess levels of manganese are to blame for recurring brown water problems in Winnipeg, and a chemical used to treat the water could be exacerbating the problem, a city-commissioned report has found. 2:15

"We expect discoloured water events to decline in 2019 compared to previous years; however, it is difficult to predict how long it will take to see a major reduction," the city's manager of water services, Tim Shanks, said in a release.

"We thank Winnipeggers for their patience as we work toward implementing this change."

The city says Winnipeggers won't notice anything different about their tap water after the switch, which is expected to go into effect by the end of the year.

While brown water due to manganese is not considered a health risk, the discoloration has made it difficult for residents to wash clothes and has sparked thousands of complaints to 311 over the last few years.