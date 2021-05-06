Winnipeg's newest female-owned brewing company pays tribute to 'Friendly Manitoba'

It's not easy starting a business during a pandemic, but the owners of Winnipeg's newest brewery say they have Manitoba's signature friendliness to thank for their success — and for their name.

Morgan Wielgosz and Amber Sarraillon are the co-owners of The Good Neighbour, which opened for business last week.

Wielgosz and Sarraillon have more than 25 years of experience in the craft beer industry. They met while working together in Toronto, but both moved to Winnipeg a few years ago for work.

While Wielgosz is from Toronto and Sarraillon grew up in Stonewall, both said they feel a connection to Winnipeg and love how strong the sense of community is here.

Hence the name, The Good Neighbour.

Wielgosz and Sarraillon have both been working in craft beer industry for more than a decade. (The Picture and the Poet )

"What we've seen through this whole pandemic is just how the community really got together to support local businesses," Sarraillon said.

"And that I guess really was the inspiration: the community itself."

Before starting the business, Wielgosz said they had weighed whether they wanted to take on the challenge during the pandemic. A few months ago, she was actually considering taking at job at another brewery.

"Obviously being in the pandemic is not the greatest of timing. But at the same time, it's really shown how locally driven the community's really become," she said.

"We're just pretty excited about launching this and hoping to get a lot of excitement out of a time right now that's hard for everyone."

But the risk appears to be paying off: their first small batch beer sold out in just three hours.

"Never in our wildest dreams that we'd imagine that there would be this much support," Wielgosz said.

Sarraillon and Wielgosz are thrilled with the amount of support they've received so far. (The Picture and the Poet )

Wielgosz and Sarraillon say the craft brewery business is a male-dominated field, but they're hoping their success can inspire women to follow in their footsteps.

Right now, they are brewing out of the Oxus Brewing Company location but are looking for a space of their own.

You can find their beers on the Oxus website.