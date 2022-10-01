Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba·New

Winnipeg man, 18, faces assault, weapons-related charges after 2 overnight break-ins: police

An 18 year old man from Winnipeg is facing a number of charges after police say a group of people broke into two residences early Thursday, leaving one man shot and many others — including small children — affected by bear spray.

1 man shot while numerous others, including children, affected by bear spray, police say

CBC News ·
Officers were still near the location of the second incident when they spotted the 18-year-old man, who has now been charged in connection to the break-ins and assaults, police say. (CBC)

An 18-year-old man faces a number of charges after Winnipeg police say a group of people broke into two residences early Thursday, leaving one man shot and numerous others — including small children — affected by bear spray.

Officers were responding to a report of a shooting on Sherbrook Street, between St. Matthews and Sargent avenues, around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, when they found a man in his 50s injured outside of a residential building, a Saturday news release said.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to stable. According to police, a group of people had forced their way into the man's suite before he was sprayed with bear spray and shot.

About an hour later, police responded to a report of a man with a gun on Westgrove Way, in the far west end of the city, south of Roblin Boulevard and close to the Perimeter Highway. 

Bear spray had been used inside a house in the area, and numerous people, including "several small children," were affected but did not require medical attention, police said.

Police believe a group of people forced their way into the residence and pointed a firearm at a woman in her 30s, demanding property from her.

Officers who were still on Westgrove Way later Thursday noticed a man in the area shortly before 7 a.m. and took him into custody, police say.

The 18-year-old man faces a variety of charges, including breaking and entering, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

He was detained. Both incidents remain under investigation, police say.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now