Man charged after 32 break-ins at Winnipeg homes and businesses

A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with a break-in spree that occurred between May and October in Winnipeg.

Police allege he broke into homes and businesses, forcing his way in by damaging a door or glass then stealing several items.

In total, police say he targeted 32 places, while a 23-year-old woman allegedly helped with five of the break-ins.

The man was arrested Oct. 29 near Marion Street and Tache Avenue and charged with 32 counts of breaking and entering, along with mischief, theft and stealing a vehicle.

The woman is charged with five counts of breaking and entering.

