Manitoba cities remind users vaccine proof needed to enter recreation facilities

A number of Manitoba cities are reminding their residents they need to show proof they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to use recreation facilities.

Proof of immunization is required to visit city-operated pools, fitness and leisure centres and arenas in accordance with public health orders, the City of Winnipeg said in a news release on Friday.

In addition, people taking part in indoor programming at these facilities, as well as at city libraries, are required to show proof of immunization, the city says.

People who don't show their vaccination card or QR code will not be allowed to enter the facility or participate in indoor programming, unless they fall under an exemption in the provincial public health orders.

The City of Brandon said in a news release people must be fully vaccinated to enter Brandon's Community Sportsplex, unless they have proof from the government of Manitoba that there is a medical reason they aren't vaccinated.

Proof of immunization isn't necessary to visit the Brandon Youth Centre or watch Live Music in the Park, the city says.

In the north, the City of Thompson says anyone over 12 attending the Thompson Regional Community Centre (TRCC) for recreational purposes must be fully vaccinated, unless they are youth athletes participating in organized sports.

Masks are also mandatory in all indoor public places.