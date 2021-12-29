Winnipeg, Brandon work to clear streets after snow dump this week

Two of Manitoba's largest cities are still working to clear their streets after a dump of snow earlier this week.

In Winnipeg, plowing of residential streets will start in some areas on Thursday evening, when a residential parking ban takes effect at 7 p.m.

Plowing of certain streets is set to start that night, with the clearing of others happening until Sunday morning at 7 a.m., the city said in a news release.

Parking on residential streets won't be allowed during the times they're scheduled to be cleared, so residents are encouraged to confirm what snow zone they live in before plowing starts.

That's one of the most important things for people to know in order to make the operation go smoothly, said Michael Cantor, manager of street maintenance for the City of Winnipeg.

The other is to make sure to stay safe when near snow removal equipment during the five 12-hour shifts it takes to clear all Winnipeg's residential streets, he said.

"Be aware [of] when we are coming to clear your street, just for us to be able to provide a better snow clearing service," Cantor.

Details about which snow zones are being cleared at what times is available through the city's online address lookup tool , the Know Your Zone app or by contacting 311 .

The progress of Winnipeg's snow clearing operations is also available on the city's only snow clearing status map .

Vehicles parked in violation of the parking ban may get a $200 ticket, which gets cut down to $150 if it's paid early, the release said.

Vehicles may also be towed to a nearby street not scheduled for clearing.

A snow plow on a Winnipeg street is pictured. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The city is also now using automated license plate recognition technology to identify vehicles violating the residential parking ban, with those parked in violation getting tickets in the mail instead of on their windshield, Cantor said.

Starting Saturday, that technology will also be used for vehicles flouting the city's annual snow route parking ban, the city's release said.

City of Brandon

In the city of Brandon, about 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg, the municipal government is expecting to finish snow removal on priority 1A routes later Wednesday evening, the city said in a news release.

Crews there have also moved to priority 1 routes, plowing of route 4 and 6 currently underway, the release said.

More details about Brandon's snow removal procedures are available on the city's website.

Route clearing there is also being updated on an online map .

But because of the amount of snow being cleared right now, the city is focusing on its priority/route clearing system instead of the zone system.

As a result, zones will show as not stated on the map and the address search function will display "N/A," the release said.