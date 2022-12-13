Winnipeg, Brandon crews preparing for blast of heavy snow

Winnipeg is expected to receive 10-20 centimetres of snow over the next few days, and the city says crews are prepared to respond.

Crews are monitoring road conditions and are ready to apply salt and sand to improve traction on roads as needed, the city said in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

Southern Manitoba is expected to be blasted with a winter wallop this week, with heavier snow forecast to begin falling Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of southern Manitoba, due to what it calls a "prolonged snow event" that could see some areas get upwards of 20-30 centimetres of snow by the weekend.

That snowfall is "going to arrive in waves over a three-day period," says CBC meteorologist John Sauder, and amounts will range widely across the southern part of the province.

The city is reminding motorists to drive according to road conditions and be cautious when driving near heavy equipment.

The city also reminds residents the annual winter route parking ban is in effect daily from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.

More information about Winnipeg's snow-clearing operations can be found on the city's website.

Brandon also bracing for snow dump

The public works department in Brandon is also prepared for a snow-clearing event. Anywhere from five to 15 centimetres of snow is expected overnight, with wind gusts in the range of 50-60 km//h, the city said in a Tuesday news release.

Brandon crews are preparing for five to 15 centimetres of snow by Wednesday morning, with more expected in the next few days. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

If citywide plowing is needed, the city says that will happen immediately after the snow event.

Residents with questions about snow clearing in their area can visit Brandon's snow map for updates or sign up for text message notifications.

More information about Brandon's snow-clearing operations can be found on the city's website.

More from CBC Manitoba: