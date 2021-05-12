$2M promised to reserve child-care spaces as Winnipeg, Brandon schools move to remote learning

The Manitoba government has promised nearly $2 million to pay child-care facilities in Winnipeg and Brandon to hold spaces for families with school-aged children, as schools in those cities moved to remote learning on Wednesday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, and Education Minister Cliff Cullen announced last Sunday that schools in Winnipeg and Brandon would make the shift to remote learning, due to COVID-19 cases and transmission in those settings.

Daycares are allowed to stay open, but school-aged children are advised not to attend before or after school.

On Wednesday afternoon, Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced the province will spend $1.9 million to reserve spaces at child-care facilities in those two cities that were held by families with school-aged children.

The aim is to ensure parents are not paying for a service they are not using and protect their spots, Squires said in a news release. The funding will also help child-care facilities make up for lost revenue from families who have withdrawn their children from care, she said.

The province estimates the shift to remote learning in Winnipeg and Brandon will affect more than 10,000 child-care spaces, the release says.

Information about how facilities can access the new funding will be shared with them soon, the release says.

In addition, starting this week, child-care facilities are receiving more protective face masks each month, according to the release.

They are now receiving 1.1 million masks per month, up from 100,000 units per month, it says. Child-care educators were allotted one mask per day, but that is now being increased to four per day, the release says.

The masks are also being upgraded from Level 1 — a basic disposable mask — to medical-grade Level 3 masks, which will provide better protection from the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

