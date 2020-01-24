'We can build best-in-class,' Winnipeg mayor says in state of the city address

With the Grey Cup to his right and facing a crowd of around 1,200, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman promised Friday to deliver a balanced preliminary budget on March 6, make the city more open to newcomers and improve its sustainability goals.

One of the themes of Bowman's latest state of the city address was the suggestion there has been a change in thinking about the city.

"Winnipeggers share in a typical Canadian modesty, but there has been a shift.… We can build best-in-class," Bowman told the crowd at the RBC Convention Centre.

In spite of that optimism, Bowman has warned on multiple occasions his team's upcoming multi-year budget would contain some tough choices.

In his speech, Bowman touted the planning process around the city's four-year budget as "the most open and inclusive" the city has ever seen.

Hundreds of contentious proposals were made by senior city staff in all departments late last year during public budget consultation meetings, in response to tough spending targets set by Bowman.

Many of the proposals drew fire from unions, community groups, residents and city councillors.

"One of the greatest criticisms of this process has been it is too open and transparent," Bowman quipped on Friday.

Bowman was asked after his speech for specifics on what the March 6 preliminary budget would contain, but told reporters it was still a work in progress and stayed mum on the details.

The mayor's 2020 state of the city address comes after a year in which Winnipeg saw some successes — including a Grey Cup win — but continued to struggle with a methamphetamine crisis, suffered a record number of homicides, and saw legal battles with developers that have spilled into this year.

All three levels of government "must do more to address the root causes … poverty, addictions, mental health and homelessness," Bowman said.

Repeating a phrase often used by Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, Bowman called for "all hands on deck" to find solutions to those problems.

Bowman's 2019 state of the city address included an attack on the provincial Progressive Conservative government over a $40-million shortfall for road renewal and a jab at the province for its reluctance to support safe consumption sites.

The mayor was less combative this year, pointing to recent announcements from the province on mental health and addictions funding.

"Is it enough? Is it aligned [so] that we [are] leveraging the dollars from Ottawa as best we can? I think there's a lot more we can do if we work more collaboratively together than ever before," Bowman told reporters after his speech.

Bowman also took a soft poke at the province for the slow path to a funding commitment for the city's North End sewage treatment plant, estimated to cost $1.8 billion.

"We're still waiting for a response from the province," Bowman told the crowd.

The City of Winnipeg remains the only level of government with a funding commitment. Construction began in 2018 and last year city council prioritized the project and formally asked the federal and provincial governments for cost sharing.

Municipal Relations Minister Rochelle Squires heard the mayor's comments first-hand from her seat in the audience, and although she wouldn't commit to a dollar figure Friday, said the province would be coming in with funds after doing its due diligence.

"We are getting all of our questions answered. We are working collaboratively. Also this has to go to both treasuries before this decision can be made. The province has always said we were a full partner in the project and in the cleanup of Lake Winnipeg," said Squires.

There were also a few specific promises in the state of the city speech.

Bowman pledged $100,000 to the Exchange District to help the neighbourhood cope with a boom in residential growth. There has been tension in the area over violence at nightclubs and concerns by business owners about parking rates.

The mayor also promised the city will become more accessible for new Canadians by improving services for everything from how bills can be paid to registering for swimming lessons.