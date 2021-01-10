Blue Bombers QB Zach Collaros agrees to pay cut in restructured 2021 contract

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Zach Collaros have come to terms on a restructured contract for the upcoming season that means the quarterback will be earning less.

The updated contract was announced Saturday. In a conference call with reporters, Collaros reaffirmed his commitment to the team after the 2020 CFL season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His new deal is worth less than the original — he didn't say how much less — but the 32-year-old Ohio-born player said he's satisfied with it.

"Given the climate that we're living in right now, it's going to be tough for the CFL, and obviously it's tough for everybody," he said.

"It was a pretty easy decision for me…. There was never any contention, it was just, how can we make this work? And we made it work."

The longtime quarterback joined the Blue Bombers in 2019, helping them win the Grey Cup after a lengthy drought, but has only played four games with the team to date.

He says he's happy to stay in blue and gold in 2021.

"I didn't want to be anywhere else," he said. "I'm really happy with where I am in the organization and my teammates, the coaching staff, the president, everybody on down. So I'm very comfortable there."

The biggest draw, though, is that so many of his teammates who helped win the Grey Cup will be back in 2021, Collaros said.