QB Zach Collaros inks 3-year contract extension to stay with Blue Bombers through 2025

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed all-star quarterback Zach Collaros to a three-year contract extension to keep him in blue and gold through the 2025 season.

The CFL's reigning most outstanding player, Collaros was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Collaros, 34, joined first the Bombers late in the 2019 season and had an immediate impact after then-starting QB Matt Nichols as well as backup QB Chris Streveler went down with injuries.

Collaros won four straight games to help the team capture its first Grey Cup championship in 29 years with a 33-12 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

He led the Bombers to a second consecutive Grey Cup in 2021 — the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — also against the Tiger-Cats.

Collaros was named MVP of the championship game and became the first Bombers quarterback to lead the club to consecutive Grey Cup wins since Ken Ploen in 1961-62.

His win-loss record as a starter for the Bombers is now 31-4.

Zach Collaros hoists the Grey Cup as he celebrates defeating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 108th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton on Dec. 12, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

The leading candidate for the most outstanding player award again in 2022, he has posted career-high passing totals this season, with 4,115 yards, and launched the Bombers to top spot in the CFL with a 14-2 record.

He has also thrown 35 touchdowns this season to lead the league and tie him with Tom Clements for third most in a single season in Bombers history.

It's the second straight year he has led the league in TD tosses after throwing 20 last season.

Collaros first signed in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts in 2012 and has since appeared in 122 regular season games with Toronto, Hamilton, Saskatchewan and Winnipeg.

The Bombers acquired him in a trade with the Argos on Oct. 9, 2019.

His performance this season has propelled Collaros up 15 places on the CFL's all-time passing yardage to 23rd overall at 24,279.